<p>Almost every Sunday morning, when most of Gangavathi in Koppal district is still asleep, a group of 70 to 80 young people sets out on a trek. They carry backpacks filled with water bottles, breakfast, first aid and other essentials. Their destination is one of the many lesser-known hills in the Kishkindha region.</p><p>For the members of the Kishkindha Youth Trekking Club (KYTC), these treks are not only about adventure but also about uncovering forgotten historical and prehistoric sites. Along the way, they clean the hillsides and try to restore the landscape by scattering seed balls of native plants.</p><p>Formed in 2023 with eight members, KYTC has now grown to more than 250 registered participants who have completed nearly 91 treks in and around Gangavathi, Hampi, Hosapete, Anegundi, and other sites.</p><p>The members include engineers, lawyers, doctors, teachers, bankers, students, and homemakers, all drawn together by the mission of conserving the region’s history, culture, and natural environment.</p><p>The club has set itself three broad goals: To identify and protect late Neolithic and early Iron Age megalithic sites, to free these historical locations from plastic, and to restore greenery by planting fruit-bearing trees.</p>.<p><strong>Treasure trove</strong></p><p>In the absence of dedicated discovery missions, researchers estimate that there could be more than 250 cave paintings at the prehistoric sites near Gangavathi. </p><p>“Gangavathi and the Kishkindha region are a treasure trove of history. The area is linked to the prehistoric era and, according to legend, even the Ramayana. The Vijayanagara kingdom flourished along the Tungabhadra river,” says KYTC founding member Pavankumar Gundur. “And yet, we know very little about the region.”</p><p>Recently, the group trekked to the forgotten village of Temba, a 400-year-old deserted settlement atop a hill. They now hope to draw the administration’s attention to preserve its temples and collapsed houses.</p><p>“Initially, we started the group to explore the landscape. But when we realised that many of our historical sites were neglected and left unprotected, we decided to document them and create awareness among locals,” says Pavankumar.</p><p>“Today, with over 250 members, we have been able to bring the issue to the notice of the district administration, the tourism department, the Archaeological Survey of India, and the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. The government has responded, but progress has been slow,” he adds. </p><p>Historian Sharanbasappa Kolkar, who has spent nearly three decades locating and documenting cave paintings near Gangavathi, credits KYTC for getting senior district officials to visit some of the hills. </p><p>Tourism Minister H K Patil, who recently visited, has said that he would apply to include Hirebenakal in the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites and also provide financial assistance.</p><p>Alongside trekking, KYTC members also involve students from neighbouring schools and colleges. “These historical sites can only survive if more people know about them and learn to value them,” Pavankumar explains, describing such visits as “open history lessons.”</p><p><strong>Clean up campaigns</strong></p><p>Cleanliness drives are the second major focus of the group. In the past two years, KYTC has carried out at least 10 major clean-up campaigns in and around the Anjanadri hills. “During one of our visits, we saw plastic bottles and juice packs littered across the hill. Over two days, the team cleared six tractor-loads of waste from the caves and surroundings of the place that is considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman,” says Soumya S P, a parent counsellor at a private school in Gangavathi and a lead member of the club.</p>.<p>She adds that during every trek, members carry at least two bags to bring back plastic waste and alcohol bottles from the hills.</p><p>“It is unfortunate that we are destroying such scenic places with waste,” she says.</p><p>Soumya recalls watching the sunrise from Balanjaneya hill, where the early rays turn the Tungabhadra into a golden river. “Some places are breathtaking and beyond words. Nature leaves us speechless,” says Soumya, who often treks with her 10-year-old daughter.</p><p><strong>Green cover</strong></p><p>Since its formation, the club has also worked to improve the region’s green cover. With summer temperatures rising to 45 degrees Celsius, animals are among the worst affected. To help them, especially monkeys and grey langurs, members have planted more than 350 fruit trees, including mango, pomegranate, jackfruit, guava, sapota, and banana plants. </p><p>“We have cleaned four step wells in Gouripur village in Kanakagiri, which is known to have more than 700 temple wells from the Vijayanagara period,” says Santosh, a bank employee and club member.</p><p>“We also distributed 30 cement water bowls to residents who promised to provide drinking water for stray animals,” he says.</p><p>All of KYTC’s activities are self-funded through voluntary contributions from members. “Depending on the funds we collect, we take up different initiatives,” Santosh explains.</p><p>Looking ahead, member Arjun G R says the group hopes to expand its responsibilities and work more closely with the administration to conserve forgotten historical sites.</p>