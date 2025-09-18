Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trekkers turn guardians of Kishkindha’s forgotten heritage

Cleaning ancient hillsides, planting fruit trees and reviving step wells, Gangavathi’s Kishkindha Youth Trekking Club has grown from 8 to 250 members, blending adventure with conservation.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 02:28 IST
Megalithic cave paintings at Rakkasagavi.

Members of Kishkindha Trekking Club at Hirebenakal near Gangavathi.

Published 18 September 2025, 02:28 IST
Karnataka NewsSpectrumTrekkingKishkindha

