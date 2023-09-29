'Trishul' to counter sword cutouts at Kolar clock tower, says MP S Muniswamy

Kolar Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy on Thursday warned that the district BJP would instal a huge trishul (trident) at the clock tower in Kolar city.
Muniswamy’s warning came as the Muslims of the city, as part of Eid Milad celebrations, had installed cutouts depicting a huge sword, with Urdu/Arabic inscriptions hailing Prophet Mohammed.
The clock tower is on the Kolar MP's radar since March 2022, when he succeeded in hoisting the national flag, by replacing the Islamic flag that was present there since 1930.
The clock tower is a historic landmark in Kolar located near state highway 99 and is situated in a Muslim-dominated area.
Muniswamy said, “The ruling Congress is in the clutches of radical Islamist outfits such as PFI and SDPI. The BJP will instal a huge trident at the clock tower in Kolar, if Muslims continue to disturb peace in the city.”