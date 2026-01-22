Tulu as additional official language: Committee visits Andhra Pradesh

<p>Mangaluru: A study committee appointed by the state government to examine the legal procedures required and the modalities of implementation for declaring the Tulu language as an additional official language of the state visited Andhra Pradesh and, over a period of two days, held discussions with various departments of the Andhra Pradesh government and collected information.</p> <p>The study committee’s report is expected to be submitted to the government in the next few days.</p> <p>The seven-member study committee, chaired by K M Gayathri, State Director of the Kannada and Culture Department, and in the presence of Taranath Gatti Kapikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, visited the capital city Amaravati and various offices in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh on January 19 and 20 to gather information.</p> .Music, food & cultural pride at 'Tulu Parba' in Bengaluru.<p>On the first day, the study team met and held discussions with Vijay Anand, Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Government, at the Secretariat. Since Urdu has been declared an additional official language in Andhra Pradesh, it has contributed positively to the development of the Urdu language. Vijay Anand opined that the Karnataka State Government’s move to declare Tulu as an additional official language in Karnataka is highly commendable.</p> <p>The study team also visited several offices, including the Legislative Assembly Speaker’s office, to collect information.</p> <p>They met the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Minority Welfare Department, the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy, and the Director of the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Language Development Board, and obtained details about the implementation processes followed after Urdu was declared an additional official language in Andhra Pradesh. </p> <p>On the second day of the visit, the study committee met the Zonal Commissioner of the Amaravati Municipal Corporation, visited a local police station, a local Urdu-medium school, a local English-medium school, met the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Language Development Authority, and the NTR district Deputy Commissioner Dr G Lakshmeesh, and gathered information.</p> <p>During visits to various departments, Taranath Gatti Kapikad, briefed officials on the historical background, literary heritage, and traditions of the Tulu language.</p>