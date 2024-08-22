Tulu language and culture festival to be held in Mangaluru on August 24

Mangaluru: The All-India Tulu Federation, established for the development of Tulu language and culture, will hold one of the biggest shows based on Tuluva culture in Mangaluru city on August 24.

Nearly 46 Tulu service organisations across the country and some from abroad will participate as delegates and performers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of the organising committee, A C Bhandary said the event will be known as the Tulunad Folk Uchcha.