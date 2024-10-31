Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tulu Wiktionary, Wikisource goes live in major milestone for language

This achievement is the result of six years of dedicated voluntary efforts by the Karavali Wikimedians and Tulu Wikimedians.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 18:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 18:57 IST
Karnataka NewsLanguagewikimediaTulu

Follow us on :

Follow Us