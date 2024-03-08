Tumakuru mutt's pontiff accused of rape, arrested under POCSO Act

Tumakuru: Balmanjunath Mahaswamiji of Vidya Chowdeshwari Peeth in Kunigal Taluk of Tumakuru district has been arrested on charges of rape under POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by a 20-year-old woman with the police.

The victim alleged that the pontiff sexually assaulted her on several occasions in the past five years even when she was a minor.

According to the complaint, she first visited the Mutt along with her father when she was 15. They were looking for cure for their health issues and they performed an 'Ashtamangala prasnam'. But taking advantage, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.