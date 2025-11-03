Tunnel road not just for cars, BJP's protest political: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the tunnel road project would benefit not only car users, but also bus commuters, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at a sports event at Kanteerava stadium, he dismissed suggestions that the project was designed keeping the rich in mind and claimed that citizens had not opposed it. </p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present State Film Awards in a star studded event in Mysuru.<p>He called the BJP's opposition to the tunnel road "political in nature". </p>.<p>"The BJP is opposing it for political reasons. Why should there be opposition to a project aimed at resolving traffic problems? Similar tunnel projects have been implemented in many countries, and people there have not opposed them," he said. </p>.<p>Siddaraimaiah said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had already responded on the matter and added that a committee would be formed under Leader of the R Ashoka to examine the concerns about the project and arrive at a consensus. </p>