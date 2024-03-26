Turf war of a different kind over love for Kumaraswamy

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy’s residence in Bengaluru witnessed a high drama on Monday as party workers of both Mandya and Channapatna faced off on what the former chief minister’s political future should be.
JD(S) workers from Channapatna, which Kumaraswamy represents in the Assembly, asked him not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Mandya.
A JD(S) worker from Malavalli taluk in Mandya district attempted to slit his wrist, seeking Kumaraswamy’s candidature in Lok Sabha polls.
Following the pressure from the leaders and party workers of both the constituencies Kumaraswamy had called for a meeting of Channapatna leaders and party workers on Monday.
The party workers from Mandya who had information about the meeting started gathering near his residence. There was a heated argument between party workers from Mandya and Channapatna.
During the argument, the Channapatna party workers criticised those from Mandya mentioning Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s defeat during 2019 elections.
“The party workers of Mandya could not rescue Nikhil Kumaraswamy during 2019 elections, but we at Channapatna have not let Kumaraswamy down and we will not let Kumaraswamy leave our constituency,” said a party worker from Channapatna.
The Channapatna workers even dared Mandya counterparts to contribute for the victory of Nikhil in Mandya this time, by demanding him to contest. Nikhil had to intervene and pacify them.
In spite of the high drama, Kumaraswamy said he will announce his decision on Tuesday. According to sources, as it was full moon day on Monday, the announcement was postponed.
At the meeting, Kumaraswamy tried to make the leaders and party workers to understand the importance of the alliance with BJP and said, in the interest of the party, he had to take a strong decision.
“I stood with you whenever you wanted me and you have always stood by me. Now, the time has come for me to take some tough decisions in the interest of the party. There is no question of me abandoning Ramanagara and Channapatna. To save and strengthen this party, I need to take some hard decisions,” Kumaraswamy told in the meeting, giving a hint of him contesting from Mandya.
Kumaraswamy has called for a core committee meeting of the party on Tuesday for which even the party MLAs have been invited. Sources said that he will take final decision about contesting from Mandya after taking opinion of party legislators.
