Two arrested for conspiring to murder in Mangaluru

The CCB personnel arrested two persons on the charges of conspiring to attempt to murder members of a gang involved in the illegal transportation of cattle at Adyar in Mangaluru.

According to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal, the arrested are Taslim alias Garuda Taslim (34) and Hyderali alias Haidu (26), hailing from Farangipete.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was conspiring to murder members of a gang involved in murder, cattle theft, and others, the CCB sleuths conducted a raid and seized two swords, one knife, two mobile phones, and a vehicle. The value of the total seized property is Rs 5.21 lakh. A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Station.

It is said that both gangs had a scuffle over the illegal transportation of cattle at Farangipete in the past. However, no case was registered. The police are in search of a few more persons involved in the case, said the Commissioner.

There are 14 cases against the arrested Taslim. He was involved in an attempt to murder, and a robbery case in Mangaluru rural station, double murder in Bantwal rural station, assault, theft of cattle in Bantwal town, theft in Sullia, and an assault case in Railway Police Station. He had come out of bail 10 days ago. There are attempts-to-murder cases against Hyderali in Moodbidri station and cattle theft in Ullal and Karkala station limits.