Rajajinagar police nab jewellery workshop employee; ornaments worth Rs 36 lakh recovered

<p>Bengaluru: The Rajajinagar police have arrested a 38-year-old jewellery workshop employee and recovered stolen gold, silver, and diamond ornaments worth Rs 36 lakh.</p>.<p>The case came to light on September 9 when a jewellery shop owner from 3rd Block, Rajajinagar, filed a complaint.</p>.<p>He stated that on September 4, a worker from his workshop had stolen 351.19 grams of gold necklaces with precious stones, Polka diamonds, 22.22 grams of silver articles, and an advance payment of Rs 62,190.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, a case of theft was registered.</p>.<p>The Rajajinagar police launched an investigation, pursuing various leads and gathering intelligence from informants. On September 16, they apprehended the suspect, Nithin, near ESI Hospital.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Nithin confessed to the theft, revealing that he had hidden the stolen valuables in a lodge near the hospital.</p>.<p>Following his confession, the police recovered 243 grams of gold ornaments, diamond stones, and a 22-gram silver bar from his possession.</p>.<p>Nithin was produced before the court on September 16 and remanded to judicial custody.</p>