<p>Haveri: In an effort to improve SSLC students' annual examination results, the Department of School Education has taken up a new initiative called a 'Digital Lock', which encourages switching off mobile phones and televisions for two hours every evening.</p><p>This experiment was earlier implemented in a village in Maharashtra's Sangli district and was later successfully adopted by residents of Halaga village in Belagavi taluk. There, a decision was taken to switch off mobile phones and TVs daily from 7 pm to 9 pm. The same initiative is now being implemented in Haveri district as well.</p><p>To facilitate a better study environment for SSLC students in rural areas of the district, letters have been sent to all Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), and Block Education Officers, asking them to create public awareness, through drum announcements, about switching off mobile phones and televisions from 7 pm to 9 pm every day.</p><p>The experiment is to be implemented in rural areas of Haveri, Ranebennur, Hangal, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Shiggaon, Savanur, and Rattihalli taluks. Households with SSLC students are being requested to strictly follow the Digital Lock initiative.</p><p>In 2024, the district recorded a pass percentage of 78.34 and ranked 15th among districts in the state. In 2025, the pass percentage dropped to 69.17, though the district improved its rank to 13th. With the aim of further improving its position in the current academic year, the School Education Department has now launched the Digital Lock experiment. Awareness was created by beating drums on Monday in Teggihalli Gram Panchayat.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Department of School Education Deputy Director Mohan Dandin said, "Several measures have already been taken to improve the district's results in the upcoming SSLC examinations. Now, the Digital Lock system is being implemented across the district. Letters have been sent to panchayat officials, requesting their co-operation in making this experiment a success," he added.</p><p>"In the modern era, the use of mobile phones and televisions has increased significantly. This is affecting students' ability to study at home and has become a major distraction. Parents have a responsibility to support their children's education. From 7 pm to 9 pm, parents and other family members should switch off mobile phones and TVs and help create a conducive environment for children to study," he appealed.</p>