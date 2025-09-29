Two teams from BJP to tour Karnataka's rain-hit districts starting today

<p>Bengaluru: Expressing dismay over the loss of homes, crops and livestock in North Karnataka, which has been battered by unrelenting rain, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of ignoring the plight of the region’s people.</p>.<p>Vijayendra also announced that, starting Monday, BJP leaders would tour all the rain-hit districts and lend an ear to the grievances of the people who had borne the brunt of nature’s fury. “When my father B S Yediyurappa was the CM, he did not wait for the Centre’s nod but ensured distribution of relief funds above and beyond what the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prescribed. But the Congress government is taking no proactive measures and waiting for the Centre to disburse funds,” said Vijayendra.</p>.Flood fury continues unabated in Bhima basin districts of Karnataka.<p>Underscoring the Congress government’s failure to tend to the woes of the people in the rain-hit districts, Vijayendra announced the formation of two teams of BJP leaders who would visit the affected areas. “Our leaders will assess the situation on the ground, and confer with farmers,” he added.</p>.<p>The team led by Vijayendra comprises Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy, former minister and MP Govind Karjol, former minister B Sriramulu, among others. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka will head the other team that includes former CM and MP Jagadish Shettar, former minister C T Ravi, Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad, among others. Presidents of the BJP’s district units and key local figures of the party, besides other legislators, are likely to be part of the exercise.</p>