Two youths drown in Beejadi beach in Karnataka's Kundapur

<p>Kundapur: Two youth drowned while swimming in the sea in Beejadi village near Kundapur on Saturday morning. </p><p>While Santosh (21), who was rescued by fishermen and local residents, died en route to the hospital, Ajay's body is yet to be traced, according to Kundapur police. Both Santosh and Ajay were part of a group who were staying at Sahana Sun caste resort in Beejadi in order to attend a wedding, police sources said. </p><p>Despite being warned not to step into the water by local residents, the group comprising of Shreyas, Mokshith, Ajay and Santosh began frolicking in the water. </p><p>At around 9.30 am, a huge wave swept away Ajay and Santosh. According to the police sources Ajay hailed from Hangalli village near Kundapur and Santosh hailed from Dasarahalli near Bengaluru. Expert divers had been summoned to trace the body of Ajay, police added.</p>