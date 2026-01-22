Umesh Kumar replaces Ramachandra Rao as DGP of DCRE

<p>Bengaluru: Following the suspension of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, the state government on Wednesday placed Umesh Kumar in concurrent charge as the DGP of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE). </p>.<p>This post was earlier held by Rao. Kumar also holds the post of DGP (Recruitment). </p>.WEF Davos: Invest in future city Bengaluru, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar tells global investors.<p>Rao was placed under suspension after purported “sleaze” videos of him allegedly inside his office were leaked on the public domain.</p>