Undertrial ends life by suicide at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: An undertrial allegedly ended his life by suicide at jail ward of Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on in the early hours of Monday.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the deceased identified as Muhammad Noufal (26) was a resident of Kadurgodu, in Kerela. He ended his life by hanging while in judicial custody.
He was in judicial custody since December 26, 2022, for a case registered against him at Konaje Police station limits. The commissioner said that he was admitted to hospital multiple times due to a complaint of depression. Recently he was admitted on April 25.
A case has been registered in this regard at Mangauru South Police station. Further process as per due legal procedure is being carried out, said the commissioner.
Published 06 May 2024, 16:26 IST