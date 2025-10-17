<p>Mandya: Efforts are on to revive Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) and Sir M Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) in Bhadravathi, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday.</p>.<p>Several rounds of discussions had been held and a detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared to revive HMT factory, he said.</p>.<p>He told reporters here that NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat had submitted a report on the revival of HMT.</p>.<p>High-level meetings had been held with the managing director of HMT, senior officials of the ministry and Saraswat, Kumaraswamy said. </p>.<p>Officials were sent to Japan to explore the possibilities of technical collaboration, the minister said.</p>.<p>“The people of Mandya have sought industries in the district. I have sought cooperation from the state government and also held discussions with several industrialists in Delhi, to set up industries in Mandya. I am making all efforts to boost industrial growth in Karnataka. The state government should have a good relationship with the Centre to fully benefit from its initiatives. Bringing politics in every matter is unnecessary,” the minister said.</p>.Karnataka government will loot Rs 15,000 crore through khata conversion scheme: Kumaraswamy.<p>Earlier, he inaugurated a modern autorickshaw stand constructed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh at Sanjay Circle in the city.</p>.<p>“The auto stand was built using my MP development funds and that of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. It is spacious and will benefit drivers and passengers,” he said.</p>.<p>Former minister C S Puttaraju, city municipal president Prakash and local JD(S) leaders were present.</p>.<p>He also inaugurated the newly constructed Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar market at Pete Beedhi.</p>.<p>Stalls in the market will be distributed to traders doing business here for many years, he said.</p>