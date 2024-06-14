Union Minister V Somanna's son, 2 others booked for fraud and criminal intimidation

According to the FIR, one Trupthi has alleged that she and her husband Madhwaraj were running an event management company for the last 23 years and in 2013, while organising a government event, they met Arun, son of the Union Minister of State of Jal Shakti and Railways. In 2017, their company also organised a birthday party for Arun's daughter. Eventually, Arun entrusted the work of planning events for his friends and other family members to the complainant's company.