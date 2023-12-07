Untouchability still prevalent in Karnataka: Legislature committee report

Belagavi: Untouchability is still prevalent in several parts of Karnataka, a legislature committee has said in its report, flagging the resilience of the dehumanising practice of social exclusion in the state.
The committee also raised questions on how much of Rs 2.5 lakh crore given to SC/STs has reached them over the years and sought a new mechanism to ensure the money is used "properly".
The Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, headed by Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy, tabled its interim report in the Assembly on Wednesday.
“Even to this day, in several places, the practice of untouchability has not been eradicated completely,” the committee noted, without elaborating.
According to the report, there are 1.8 crore SC/STs in Karnataka. Since 2013, the government has provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore to SC/STs under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP).
The money, the report said, is not reaching them. “A new mechanism is needed to see to it that the money is used properly,” the report stated.
The committee noted that the problem of fake SC/ST caste certificates continues unabated and 175 tahsildars are facing cases. Kurubas, Brahmins, Veerashaivas, Mudaliyars and others have obtained SC/ST certificates, the report stated.
Deaths of students
The committee flagged the deaths of 92 students in the last five years at schools run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS). This includes 29 students who died by suicide and under mysterious circumstances while going home, the report stated.
“No proper investigation has been done on these deaths,” Narendraswamy said.
In its report, the committee recommended the government to seek information from parents on whether or not the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement conducted a probe into the deaths.
The committee expressed concern over the safety of girls at KREIS schools, saying that only 93 women wardens are available for girls in 206 schools. The committee has asked the government to appoint lady homeguards to each school.
Several hostels run by the social welfare department function in rented buildings and are in a horrible condition, the report said. “Without proper toilets and bathrooms, students are forced to bathe out in the open,” it said.
The committee has also recommended the government to issue new CL-2, CL-7, CL-9 and CL-11 liquor licences and provide reservation for SC/STs.