<p>Mysuru: The Upa Lokayukta of Karnataka has issued directions to the Mandya District Administration, Revenue department officials and all agencies concerned, to take action against illegal resorts, homestays and others, who have encroached upon the buffer zone and also the bed of the River Cauvery in Srirangapatna town and suburbs in the taluk.</p><p>Justice B Veerappa, the Upa Lokayukta, has issued an order to this effect on November 27. “The Deputy Commissioner of Mandya has not sent any report/compliance regarding the homestays during the previous hearing. Issue reminder to the Deputy Commissioner for necessary action and to appoint a responsible officer, not below the rank of Tahasildar, to appear on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner and to submit compliance report,” the order states.</p>.<p><strong>Request for intervention</strong></p><p>A request is also sent to Karnataka Revenue Minister, Mandya District In-charge Minister, and Principal Revenue Secretary, to instruct the authorities concerned to discharge their responsibility and constitutional obligation to protect public property and natural course of River Cauvery in the interest of the people. The next hearing of the suo moto case, filed on June 10, 2025, is scheduled to be held on December 30, 2025.</p><p>“The Srirangapatna Tahsildar has produced an official memorandum dated October 10, 2003, to execute the lease deed to a religious institution for a period of 30 years on payment of Rs 7,909 per gunta and 5% for every year on the said lease amount. Besides, the government has spent Rs 1.72 crore for construction of a 255-metre-long retaining wall to protect the buildings within the religious institution. The Deputy Director of the Tourism department has produced a document dated October 14, 2011, pertaining to the construction of an Yatri Nivas building at a cost of Rs 1 crore within the religious institution and a government order dated March 19, 2013, for spending Rs 1.36 crore to provide basic amenities such as Dyanamandira, drinking water facilities and toilets within the religious institution,” the order states.</p><p><strong>Early action</strong></p><p>“The lease period will expire in eight years. But, on August 5, 2025, itself, after the case was filed on June 10, 2025, the Tahsildar has recommended to the Assistant Commissioner for a permanent grant of the said land in favour of the religious institution, on payment of a guidance value of Rs 18.5 lakh per acre – Rs 31.45 lakh for 1 acre and 28 guntas. But, as per the Deputy Commissioner, the present market value of the land there is Rs 1.15 crore per acre. The Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura has, in turn, recommended to the Deputy Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner has recommended to the Government. Now, the matter is pending before the State government,” the order reads.</p><p>“Among the conditions imposed by the Deputy Commissioner in the recommendation to the government, it is stated that the 1 acre 28 guntas of government land on survey number 169 is situated within the Municipality of Srirangapatna. As per the provisions of Rule 22-A(2) of the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, the government land within the jurisdiction of the Municipality cannot be granted to any person or private institution,” the order states.</p><p><strong>No action on report</strong></p><p>“The Revenue Inspector and Village Administrative officer, Srirangapatna, submitted a report dated November 22, 2025, to the Tahasildar stating the illegal resorts on survey number 174/1 and 7 are in the buffer zone. But, the Tahasildar, is reluctant to take action against the said illegal activities, in accordance with law. The illegal resorts and commercial establishments are enjoying electricity, water connections and other amenities for which no construction or trade license and NOC are issued by the competent authorities,” the order points out.</p>