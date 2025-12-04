Menu
Today's Horoscope – December 4, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 December 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
March 21 - April 20
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. Colour: Opal  Number: 5
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Don't overspend in order to impress others. Be careful how you handle co-workers & clients, try to keep positive. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Colour: Jade  Number: 8
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.   Colour: Plum        Number: 3
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: brown               Number: 7
Leo
July 23 - August 21
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour:  Fuchsia    Number:  1
Virgo
August 22 - September 23
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze     Number:  9
Libra
September 23 - October 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Ivory   Number: 4
Scorpio
October 23 - November 21
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Colour: magenta Number: 5
Sagittarius
November 22 - December 21
Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Colour: Lavender Number: 6
Capricorn
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.  Colour: aqua-green  Number:8
Aquarius
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Tan    number:2
Pisces
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Colour: Pink        Number:  1
Amara Ramdev