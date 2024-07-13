Valmiki corporation scam: Congress MLA B Nagendra sent to ED custody until July 18

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) special court in Bengaluru remanded ex-minister and Congress MLA B Nagendra to ED custody till July 18.

A highly placed source with the ED confirmed to DH that the central agency initiated Nagendra's arrest procedures after taking up a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the ED, requested a 14-day custody of Nagendra. The court granted only six days and passed an order.

Nagendra denied the allegations against him and complained of ill health before the judge. The court listened to his avowal and granted only six days of custody, according to the source.

“The court has ordered the agency to conduct Nagendra’s medical examination every 24 hours till his custody ends. He should be given a break after every three hours of interrogation,” the source associated with ED told DH.