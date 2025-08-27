Menu
india

Valmiki Corporation 'scam': ED attaches assets of ex-Karnataka minister B Nagendra's associates

All the four, whose assets have been attached, have been named as an accused in the ED chargesheet filed in this case last year.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 16:45 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 16:45 IST
Karnataka News

