Valmiki Corporation scam: ED questions MLA, gets ex-minister Nagendra's custody for 5 more days

Daddal, the corporation’s chairman, arrived at the ED’s office in Shanthinagar on Thursday morning and was questioned for hours.

The ED had said that during the recent raids on the premises of Nagendra and Daddal, its investigators found "incriminating" documents linking them to the handling of diverted funds during recent general elections.

"Incriminating evidence related to the handling of these illicit funds was also discovered at the residence of the corporation's chairman, Basanagouda Daddal," the agency said on Wednesday.

Separate probes into the alleged irregularities are being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Congress-led Karnataka government.