Home

Veerashaiva-Lingayat meet in Davangere on December 23, 24

Seers from various mutts belonging to Veerashaiva - Lingayat community, several political leaders, writers and ex-bureaucrats will be taking part in the two-day Mahadhiveshana.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 23:32 IST

The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha will organise its 24th convention on December 23 and 24 at Davangere where a resolution is likely to be adopted against the caste census report that is pending submission to the government.

Seers from various mutts belonging to Veerashaiva - Lingayat community, several political leaders, writers and ex-bureaucrats will be taking part in the two-day Mahadhiveshana. The convention will also be seen as a Lingayat show of strength. The Mahasabha has already asked the government to conduct a fresh survey and junk findings of the one that was done in 2015, arguing that it was not done scientifically.

(Published 18 December 2023, 23:32 IST)
