<p>Davangere: The recent wild animal deaths in zoos across Karnataka, including in Davangere, Belagavi and Mangaluru, have brought to the fore the dearth of trained veterinarians in nine zoos coming under the Zoo Authority of Karnataka.</p>.<p>Of the 13 veterinarian posts in zoos across the state, 11 are manned by veterinary officers who are not Forest department employees but are either deputed from the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department or are on contract.</p>.<p>One post is vacant at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru and another at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The veterinary officers on deputation lack exposure to wildlife treatment even during their academics. Most working veterinarians feel that they are treated like 'outsiders' by the forest department.</p>.<p>In order to address several issues they are facing, the state government has in principle reportedly agreed to create a cadre of wildlife veterinarians. If this happens, it would not only boost the morale of veterinarians working in zoos but also provide them many facilities, including separate vehicles and treatment facilities.</p>.Karnataka: Four spotted deer die at Indira Priyadarshini mini zoo.<p>Tyavarekoppa-based Zoo-Cum-Safari executive director Amarakshara M V told DH that there is a dearth of trained veterinarians in Karnataka. Even students of veterinary sciences are not adequately exposed to wildlife during their internship. They hardly spend a week in zoos during this period and hence have few opportunities to treat wild animals.</p>.<p>It is high time veterinary colleges encourage students to spend more time in zoos and study the ecology of wild animals in detail during the internship to, he hoped. </p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Murali Manohar, a veterinary officer in Shivamogga zoo admitted that he had spent only one week in a zoo during his internship. "During our internship, we spent more time in dairy production and cattle treatment than in zoos. Since I am interested in wildlife, I chose to work in a zoo rather than in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences Department. I got to know about wildlife behaviour through reading and field visits over the years."</p>.<p>He opined that veterinary colleges must encourage students to spend at least one month in zoos instead of just one week.</p>.<p>"Since I am not given a separate vehicle, I have to depend on range forest officers to visit the spot for rescue operations. Delay in reaching the spot often results in the death of wild animals when they are caught in snares."</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Zoo Authority of Karnataka member secretary Sunil Panwar admitted that there is a dearth of trained veterinarians in Karnataka. But every zoo, except mini zoos, have veterinary officers. Mini zoos consult local veterinary officers in case of a crisis, he said.</p>