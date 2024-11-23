Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

VHP's saint congregation resolves to fight against 'Waqf Board land claims'

According to VHP sources, the resolutions passed at the meet were, later submitted to the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 16:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVishwa Hindu ParishadWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us