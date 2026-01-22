Vice President CP Radhakrishnan urges students to say 'No to Drugs'

<p>Bengaluru/Tumakuru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged students to say “No to Drugs” and also to be alert while using social media.</p>.<p>Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of CMR Institute of Technology in the city, Radhakrishnan said, “Drugs should not spoil the youngsters of this nation. I want this university students to join with all of us and must say a loud no to drugs. We did it three days ago at Delhi University.”</p>.<p>Cautioning the youngsters on the use of social media, the VP said, “I also advice all of you to be very careful while using social media. There are both positive and negative sides for any new invention. It is not that you should not use the social media at all, but be in your limits and control your mind.”</p>.52 people, including 25 students, test positive for drug consumption in Mangaluru.<p>Inaugurating the incubation centre at the university, Radhakrishnan advised students to be ready to adopt any changes in the technological field.</p>.<p>He further informed students that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lot of confidence in youngsters. “Whenever I meet the Prime Minister, he says India is going to be the supreme power of the world by 2047. Yes we want to be more powerful but not to dominate other countries, nobody should dare to dictate terms to our country,” he stated.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Visit to Siddaganga Mutt</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Vice President Radhakrishnan participated as the chief guest in the 7th Commemoration Day of Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru.</p>.<p>Praising the seer throughout his speech, Radhakrishnan called him, “A shining light. A great saint of this land, who was generous and a simple living being. The seer devoted his entire life for society. ‘Dasoha’ was his great contribution to this land and also a strong message.”</p>.<p>It is not enough if just remember the seer, but need to tread the path shown by him by following his ideals and principles, he added.</p>.<p>The VP said, “The seer transformed spirituality into service and service into devotion.”</p>.<p>At a time when the country was facing food shortage, the seer resorted to ‘Anna Dasoha’ (offering free food). The seer never considered providing ‘Trividha Dasoha’, offering free food, free education and free shelter, as charity. He rather lovingly provided them as fundamental right, Radhakrishnan added.</p>