Video of ex-MP's, MLA supporters carrying machetes goes viral

<p>Belagavi: The campaigning and safeguarding voters for the election of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (BDCC) Bank and Hukkeri Rural Electricity Cooperative Society (HRECS) took a different turn as supporters of former MP Ramesh Katti and MLA Nikhil Katti were seen wielding machetes and guarding voters on the premises of a private sugar factory guest house at Bellad Bagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk.</p>.<p>The videos of youths roaming with machetes on the guest house premises went viral on Wednesday, causing shock. Delegates, selected by Prathamik Krishi Pattin Society (PKPS) for voting in the BDCC Bank election, had been kept at the guest house to prevent them from being poached by the Katti family.</p>.<p>MLA Nikhil Katti defended the acts of his supporters carrying machetes and blamed the rival group led by the Jarkiholi brothers and Jolle supporters.</p>.<p>He said their supporters retaliated against outsiders' acts of campaigning, and weapons kept at homes for Dasara puja were brought out, though it was wrong.</p>.<p>He added that they have stopped their supporters from carrying weapons.</p><p>Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that while earlier accusations were made against them, now people from Ghodgeri and Nuginal were seen carrying machetes and sticks in jeeps.</p>.<p>He said police will act against them and such acts of intimidation will not succeed.</p>.<p>Hukkeri police said a case has been registered against those carrying machetes.</p>