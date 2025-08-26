‘Vighnaharta’ arrives: City all set for grand Ganesh Utsav

<p>Belagavi: With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on Wednesday, last-minute preparations were in full swing across the City as families and Ganesh Utsav Mandals readied to welcome Lord Ganesh for the 11-day festival. The celebrations mark the 121st year since the first public Ganesh idol was installed in the City by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1905, aimed at uniting people during the freedom movement.</p><p>For families, bringing home the ‘Vighnaharta’ (remover of obstacles) is an age-old tradition, while for Mandals, it is an opportunity to display creative and devotional presentations that draw thousands of visitors, not just from across the district, but also from neighbouring Maharashtra and Goa.</p><p>Several Mandals began their celebrations early, organising grand processions over the weekend to welcome their idols, some of which were brought to the pandals days in advance. </p><p>One such notable example is the idol of ‘Belagavicha Raja’ installed by the Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Chavat Galli, which arrived 12 days before the festival.</p><p><strong>Rituals, prayers</strong></p><p>The festivities are expected to reach their peak on Wednesday, with rituals, prayers, and cultural events planned City-wide. A total of 1,135 Ganesh idols are being installed in pandals under the jurisdiction of the Belagavi Police Commissionerate, including 378 within the City limits.</p><p>Cultural events, health camps, and social initiatives are a key part of the festival. The Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal at Zenda Chowk in Market, where Tilak installed the City’s first public idol, has organised a bodybuilding competition for both men and women this year. </p><p>Many other Mandals are hosting musical nights, blood donation drives, and health check-ups as part of their community outreach.</p><p>In homes, Ganesh idols will be immersed according to tradition, some on the same day, and others on the second, fifth, seventh, ninth, or the final day of the festival.</p><p>Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase stated that comprehensive traffic and security arrangements have been made across the City. “All developments are being closely monitored, and precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful and smooth celebrations,” he said.</p>