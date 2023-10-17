Vijayanagara rock art find throws light on ancient civilisation

A research scholar from the Department of Epigraphy at Kannada University, Hampi, has discovered a rare stone painting dating back 2,500 years from the Megalithic period, at a village in Kudligi, Vijayanagara.
Kudligi is known to have been home to some of the most ancient civilisations of the country. Sidegallu village, where this painting was found, is surrounded by hills and this art work is inscribed on a 10-ft high and 12-ft wide boulder.
Research scholar D Veeresh told DH Sidegallu is surrounded by a hill range and this boulder is part of a hill known to locals as ‘Bommadevara Matha’. The painting has been done on a boulder which is secluded from rain and scorching heat, explaining why it has remained in good condition all these years, he said.
The local community has been worshipping this painting for several generations, as they believe it is auspicious, he added.
The painting depicts three groups with seven people each, holding hands and dancing. It also shows individuals and couples. That apart, a man riding a horse, a cheetah, parrot and an eagle are part of the painting along with some stone tools. The figures are coloured red and white. According to Veeresh, the painter has depicted a real-life incident in this work. He also believes that the sketches in white could have been added later.
Terming this a “rare and special discovery”, Kannada University vice-chancellor D V Paramashivamurthy told DH that Ballari-Vijayanagara region was known for archaeological finds, while Kudligi has been home to some of the most ancient civilisations of India.
“Several stone paintings depicting individuals have been found but something resembling a group picture is rare. A similar painting exists in Hirebenakal in Koppal but that painting does not show a large group of people. Also, this painting depicts an incident and it is not random,” he said, emphasising that such works of art are a window to our ancient civilisations.
While not all such discoveries are recorded by the Archaeological Survey of India, scholars publish their findings in research journals, placing it on record. Local communities associate such paintings and inscriptions with their ancestors and believe them to be auspicious. Hence, these records are safe in their hands, added Amaresh Yatagal, chairperson of the Department of Epigraphy, Kannada University.