Vijayanagara rock art find throws light on ancient civilisation

Terming this a “rare and special discovery”, Kannada University vice-chancellor D V Paramashivamurthy told DH that Ballari-Vijayanagara region was known for archaeological finds, while Kudligi has been home to some of the most ancient civilisations of India.

“Several stone paintings depicting individuals have been found but something resembling a group picture is rare. A similar painting exists in Hirebenakal in Koppal but that painting does not show a large group of people. Also, this painting depicts an incident and it is not random,” he said, emphasising that such works of art are a window to our ancient civilisations.