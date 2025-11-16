<p>Bengaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra hinted that he would get a second term to head the party. </p><p>The party has not completed its internal election process in a few states, including Karnataka, where Vijayendra has not completed his three-year term. There is pressure on the BJP leadership to replace him. </p><p>Asked if clarity would emerge now that the Bihar election was done, Vijayendra said: “I’m confident that there’ll be clarity. I have clarity and that’s why I’m continuing my work as the state president.” </p>.Vijayendra calls Siddaramaiah’s comments on Delhi terror attack insensitive, cheap.<p>Vijayendra was appointed as the Karnataka BJP president in November 2023. His elevation caused heartburn within the party, and he has been unable to douse the flames. The Bihar election result has a message for BJP leaders in Karnataka, Vijayendra said. “We must stay united and fight the corrupt Congress government.”</p>.<p>“We need to do much more in taking the achievements of the Modi administration to every household,” he said. </p>