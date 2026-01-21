Village accountant in Gadag writes to President Murmu for euthanasia nod

<p>Mundargi (Gadag dist): Yogesh Kurahatti, village accountant (VA) of Dambala hobli in the taluk, has written to President of India Droupadi Murmu, seeking permission to die by euthanasia, alleging ‘harassment by higher officials’.</p>.<p>In a letter sent to the President, via the tahsildar office’s mail, Kurahatti said he had been undertaking tasks assigned to him, like those on the revenue department’s app, e-pothi campaign, works related to crop harvesting and seeding of Aadhaar cards. </p>.<p>Yet, he was being subjected to repeated harassments without reason, by issuing notices to him. </p>.<p>Kurahatti said in the letter that he was under tremendous work pressure and that his salary had been withheld for the last two months ‘for not maintaining the work diary’.</p>.Indore teacher suffering from rare bone disorder seeks President's nod for euthanasia.<p>Health issues</p>.<p>He says in the letter that he has to take care of a sick mother and that he is himself suffering from health issues. Being without pay was only compounding his woes and hence, he should be allowed to die by euthanasia, he says in the letter. </p>.<p>Reacting to this, tahsildar Yerriswamy P S said that the VA was not discharging his duties towards the public and that of the department satisfactorily.</p>.<p>He hadn’t mended his ways despite being issued notices and had not even completed his probationary period so far.</p>.<p>The tahsildar said proper action would be taken with regard to the letter to the President after discussing with higher officials.</p>