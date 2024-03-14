JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

VTU faculty seek payment of exam remuneration dues

The services of thousands of teachers were used to conduct practical exams as externals and also, as squad members during the exams. Even after one-and-a-half-years, the University has not paid them any remuneration.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 23:23 IST

Follow Us

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has not paid for the teachers who have carried out examination duty for the last three semesters.

The services of thousands of teachers were used to conduct practical exams as externals and also, as squad members during the exams. Even after one-and-a-half-years, the University has not paid them any remuneration.

The Engineering Colleges Faculties’ Association had recently petitioned the officials of the University, requesting for the release of the remuneration amount.

Rajashekar V N, president of the Association, said, “The authorities are not bothered to pay us. In spite of it, we have sincerely taken part in the examination work. We hope the University authorities will consider this as a priority and pay the dues.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 23:23 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaVisvesvaraya Technological University (VTU

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT