VTU faculty seek payment of exam remuneration dues

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has not paid for the teachers who have carried out examination duty for the last three semesters.
The services of thousands of teachers were used to conduct practical exams as externals and also, as squad members during the exams. Even after one-and-a-half-years, the University has not paid them any remuneration.
The Engineering Colleges Faculties’ Association had recently petitioned the officials of the University, requesting for the release of the remuneration amount.
Rajashekar V N, president of the Association, said, “The authorities are not bothered to pay us. In spite of it, we have sincerely taken part in the examination work. We hope the University authorities will consider this as a priority and pay the dues.”
(Published 13 March 2024, 23:23 IST)