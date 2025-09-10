<p>Davangere: Reacting to Harihar MLA B P Harish's remark that 'SP waits like a dog' for elected representatives of Shamanur family, district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun slammed the MLA.</p><p>Addressing media on Wednesday, he said Harish has tarnished the dignity of MLA post by likening female police officer to a Pomeranian dog and the MLA must stop making such derogatory remarks against officers.</p><p>He also charged that BJP leaders have no work after losing Davangere seat in Lok Sabha polls. "They don't want peace to prevail in the society. Will people accept him as MLA for making such cheap remarks against efficient officers."</p>