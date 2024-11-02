Home
Waqf Board claims 53 ASI sites in Karnataka

Of these, 43 in Vijayapura, the erstwhile capital city of Adil Shahis, have already been declared Waqf properties by the Waqf Board in 2005, with many of them encroached upon and subjected to senseless alterations.
Pavan Kumar H
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 00:30 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 00:30 IST
Karnataka NewsASIWaqf

