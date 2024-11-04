Home
Waqf properties row: Karnataka BJP stages state-wide protest against Congress government

There were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, and similar charges have surfaced from few other places.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:26 IST

Comments
Published 04 November 2024, 07:26 IST
