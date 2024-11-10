Home
Waqf row: Karnataka govt warns action against officials issuing eviction notice to farmers

It added that all the notices served in the past have also been withdrawn and no action should be taken against the farmers who are cultivating on the said land.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 04:00 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 04:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaWaqf

