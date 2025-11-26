<p>Taking a dig at the power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dk%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, the Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">BJP</a> has posted an AI video on social media. </p><p>In the video, the Deputy CM is seen attempting to order the "CM chair" online but ends with it being out of stock. The video was captioned "DK Shivakumar right now". </p><p>This comes amid growing rumours about the power-sharing pact with between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Meanwhile, the Shivakumar camp has been pushing for his elevation to the top spot.</p>.<p>Speculation about the leadership change in the State is growing as the Congress government reached the halfway mark. Some are calling it the 'November Revolution', even as the supporters of Shivakumar demand that he should become the next Chief Minister. </p>.Karnataka power tussle | Hoping to meet top Congress leaders, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar set up camp in Delhi .<p>When the government came to power in May 2023, there was a tussle between the two senior leaders for the chief ministerial post. The Congress is said to have convinced Shivakumar to take up the Deputy Chief Minister's post. There were reports that suggested there was a compromise based on a "rotational chief minister formula", according to which Shivakumar would take charge after two-and-a-half years. However, the reports were rejected by the two leaders and other senior members of the party. </p><p>Recently, Siddaramaiah said he would continue for full five years, subject to the Congress high command's decision.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shivakumar said there was a "secret deal" among "five to six of us" in the party and that he believes in his conscience.</p><p>"I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there," Shivakumar said. </p><p>Taking the opportunity, the BJP has stepped up its attack on Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with a series of AI videos on its social media handles.</p>