Water contamination: Three, including 3-yr-old girl, die in Tumakuru village

Three people, including a three-year-old girl, died after drinking contaminated water at Chinnenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased are Chikkadasappa, 76, Peddanna, 74, who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital and Meenakshi, 3, who was admitted to a private hospital.
They are among the 98 who took ill on June 10, after drinking water supplied from an overhead tank and a pure drinking water unit in the village. A large number of people from nearby villages had taken part in a fair at Chinnenahalli on June 7.
Chikkadasappa and were Peddanna being treated since June 10, while Meenakshi complained of vomiting and loose motion since Wednesday morning.
The girl was taken home after she recovered, but her condition deteriorated again. She died on the way back to the hospital. A total of 59 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Published 12 June 2024, 23:25 IST