Waterman ends life in front of gram panchayat office in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district

<p>Chamarajanagar: A waterman ended his life in front of the gram panchayat office at Honganur in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.</p><p>In a death note, he has alleged mental harassment by panchayat development officer (PDO) Rame Gowda and the husband of the gram panchayat president Mohan Kumar.</p><p>The waterman, Chikoosa Nayaka, who hanged himself, in the death note said, "I have been working as the waterman at the Honganuru Gram Panchayat since 2016. I had told the PDO and the gram panchayat president that I would be resigning due to ill health and had asked them to settle my salary pending for 27 months. Neither of them responded to this."</p><p>He said he had even appealed to the zilla panchayat chief executive officer about the pending salary, but in vain. "If I asked for leave, they used to mentally harass me, asking me to assign someone else to the work before going on leave. They insisted that I be in the office from 8 am to 6 pm. I am ending my life by suicide due to the harassment of the PDO and Mohan Kumar," he said in the note and sought legal action against the two people.</p><p><em>(Need help? If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.)</em></p>