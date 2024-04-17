We are fighting to save the Constitution, says Rahul

The former AICC president said that during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, farmers asked him three questions - Why are farmers not getting the right price? While crores of rupees loans of corporate companies are written off, why not farmers’ loans? Why are farmers not benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana?

He assured that the farmers will get a legally guaranteed minimum price, and the insurance claims would be settled within 30 days.