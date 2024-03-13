'We don't have money to spend,' says Congress President Kharge weeks before Lok Sabha elections

"It was our party money that you the people gave as donations, they have frozen it and we don't have money to spend...while, they (BJP) are not disclosing about electoral bonds they got because their theft will come out, their wrong deeds will come out, so they asked for time till July," he said.

Accusing Modi of naming a cricket stadium in Gujarat after himself, Kharge, said, "You are still alive, such namings are done after someone (passes away). When a person is alive, memorials are not erected in his name, it is to be done by followers of that person later."

He also claimed that people of Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), from where he unsuccessfully contested in 2019 elections, have decided to "rectify their mistake" and make Congress victorious in the coming polls.

Kharge was defeated by BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes in the previous election. Popularly known as Solillada Saradara, (a leader without defeat), that was the first electoral loss in his political life spanning several decades.