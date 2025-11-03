Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

We wish to see D K Shivakumar as CM in 2028: Zameer

Zameer said, 'The Cabinet reshuffle may take place. If the high command asks me to quit, I will abide by and work as a disciplined soldier for the party organisation.'
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 22:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarB Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us