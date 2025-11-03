We wish to see D K Shivakumar as CM in 2028: Zameer

<p>Koppal: Dismissing the November revolution talk, Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Sunday that Siddaramaiah will remain CM for full term and let Shivakumar take over reins in 2028.</p>.<p>"It is natural for Shivakumar to have such desire (to become CM) His supporters have the desire to see him as CM. We too wish that Shivakumar becomes CM after Siddaramaiah. For now, Siddaramaiah will remain as CM for this term," Zameer told reporters.</p>.<p>On the speculation surrounding Cabinet reshuffle, Zameer said, “The Cabinet reshuffle may take place. If the high command asks me to quit, I will abide by and work as a disciplined soldier for the party organisation.”</p>