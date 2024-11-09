Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Western Australia Board introduces its curriculum in India   

Australian Consul General Hilary McGeachy highlighted that education is a key aspect of Australia’s relationship with India, noting that 4% of Australia’s population is of Indian heritage.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 20:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us