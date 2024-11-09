Western Australia Board introduces its curriculum in India   

<p>Bengaluru: The Western Australia Board announced on Friday the launch of its curriculum in India, with over 50 schools nationwide expressing interest in adopting it.</p><p>The announcement was made by Australian government representatives at a conference hosted by The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) in Bengaluru. Officials confirmed they would provide support to the interested schools during the adoption process.</p><p>The curriculum was initially piloted in two schools in Punjab for a year, and TAISI indicated that at least 10 schools plan to implement it in the next academic year. Schools affiliated with other boards are also eligible to incorporate the Australian curriculum, which has been approved by the Association of Indian Universities.</p>.<p>“This is the first time a government agency is entering India. Unlike Cambridge, IGCSE, and IB, which are technically companies, this is a government board,” said TAISI chairperson Syed Sultan Ahmed.</p><p>Australian Consul General Hilary McGeachy highlighted that education is a key aspect of Australia’s relationship with India, noting that 4% of Australia’s population is of Indian heritage.</p><p>“Australian universities have already established campuses here, and there are individual collaborations, twinning degrees, and dual degrees. Adding an Australian curriculum in schools is a natural progression,” McGeachy said.</p><p>TAISI pointed out that the Australian curriculum is more affordable compared to other international boards.</p>