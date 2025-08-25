<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said he cannot interfere in the investigation process of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the mass burial case in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> and further stated that there is no need to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).</p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Parameshwara said, “Who are we to dictate to the SIT, on how to investigate the case? The police will do what is necessary for investigation, as per the law”.</p><p>“I cannot decide if a narco-analysis test is needed or not. The SIT is investigating properly. There is no need to hand over the case to the NIA. The truth won't come out through statements. First, the politicians should stop issuing statements,” Parameshwara said.</p>.Nothing wrong in handing over Dharmasthala case to NIA: Satish Jarkiholi.<p>Parameshwara added that SIT cannot be told to finish their investigation in a regulated time. “It is not possible to set a deadline for the investigation. How can we dictate to them to finish the investigation in ‘this or that much time’? I have only asked them to finish the investigation, as soon as possible,” he said.</p><p>In reply to a question on the rallies like ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ held by the leaders of the BJP and JD(S), Parameshwara said, “They must be going to have the 'darshana' of Lord Manjunatha. Let them go. Is it possible to stop the people from going for Manjunatha's 'darshana'? My only request to them is, not to politicise the case”.</p>.<p>When asked regarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-deputy-cm-shivakumar-sings-rss-anthem-stuns-assembly-3692269">recitation </a>of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume...’ and his opinion on the RSS, Parameshwara said, “I will not comment on the issue”.</p>.<p>Replying to a question on the objections raised to the selection of International Booker Prize winner writer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/happy-to-inaugurate-nada-habba-dasara-2025-banu-mushtaq-3693167">Banu Mustaq</a>, to inaugurate Naada Habba ‘Dasara’ in Mysuru, Parameshwara said, “Dasara is a state festival and it is not limited to any particular caste or religion. Is it possible to hold Dasara, by excluding one particular religion? Didn't Mirza Ismail participate in Mysuru Dasara, when he was Dewan of the Mysuru State? Didn't poet Nisar Ahmed inaugurate the Dasara festivities earlier? One should not raise objections to all such things. It’s up to them, whether to believe in Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi or not. This is a festival for the entire Mysuru city, and everyone should celebrate it together”.</p><p>In response to former minister Sa Ra Mahesh's allegation about rampant corruption in the Police department, Parameshwara said, “Mahesh has been a minister earlier. He is a responsible leader. If he files a complaint on who took the bribe and who gave it, we will investigate it. If he knows about the corruption in the Police department, he should give it in writing”.</p>