<p>New Delhi: The government has set up three high-level committees to celebrate the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal icon Birsa Munda, as well as the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will chair all three committees.</p><p>The Centre has announced the constitution of the panels in three separate gazette notifications.</p><p>"To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the competent authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads a gazette notification by the Ministry of Culture, published on August 25.</p>.Delhi High Court sets aside CIC order to disclose information on PM Modi's degree.<p>Patel, born on October 31, 1875, was a freedom fighter and independent India's first home minister.</p><p>He is also known as the 'Iron Man of India,' and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat celebrates his legacy.</p><p>"To commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda, the Competent Authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads another gazette notification by the ministry, published on August 23.</p><p>Munda, a tribal icon, is also celebrated as a freedom fighter.</p><p>"To commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Competent Authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads a separate gazette notification, published on August 25.</p><p>Vajpayee served as India's prime minister for three terms — first, for 13 days (May 16–June 1, 1996); second, for just over a year (1998–99; and third, for a full five-year term (1999–2004). Under his governance, India conducted its second nuclear tests in 1998.</p>