Hettich Unveils Next-Level Experience Centre, Showcasing Magical Interior Solutions in Bengaluru

<p>Hettich India has relaunched its Experience Centre in Bengaluru, adding another state-of-the-art centre to its newly standardized customer engagement format. The refreshed concept is designed to offer a consistent, immersive environment where homeowners, designers, and industry professionals can explore premium, German-engineered interior solutions in a guided and inspiring setting.</p><p>The Bengaluru centre has been redesigned to reflect <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNhnI3msDhJ/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==" rel="nofollow">Hettich</a>’s renewed focus on experiential engagement and format consistency. This transformation is in sync with Hettich’s magical interior experiences across all Experience Centres in India, ensuring that every visitor—regardless of location—encounters the same commitment to quality, innovation, and personalized service.</p><p>As part of the enhanced format, the Experience Centre now features an AI-powered immersive tool that allows visitors to interact with Hettich’s product ecosystem in a dynamic and engaging way. This digital layer adds a playful, educational dimension to the design journey, helping users better understand product applications and configurations through interactive simulations.</p><p>In addition to the in-centre experience, Hettich offers a suite of value-added services that extend beyond the showroom. Customers can benefit from Free Design Services and Doorstep Consultations, enabling them to receive expert guidance in the comfort of their own homes. These services are designed to simplify decision-making and bring personalised interior solutions directly to the customer.</p><p>Commenting on the launch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East and Africa said, “After the successful launch of our revamped experience centre in Indore, we are delighted to offer the same magical experience to our customers in Bengaluru. The relaunch of our new Experience Centre format reflects our commitment to delivering smart, stylish, and curated experiences that make luxury fittings solutions accessible and inspiring.”</p><p>With this renewed approach, Hettich continues to evolve how interior solutions are experienced, bridging the gap between inspiration and implementation through technology, expertise, and service.</p><p><strong>Address</strong>: Ground Floor, Adventz Centre, 28, Cubbon Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001 Oummm</p><p>Hettich’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are present in Indore and Vadodara. With 10+ years of manufacturing, the world leader Hettich has invested Rs. 2000+ crore in India in manufacturing so far. These locations manufacture hinges, drawer channels and wire products for both Indian and international markets.</p><p>South India is a critical market for Hettich India, and they have been making strategic investments to strengthen their retail presence across the region. They are currently revamping all their Experience Centres in South India, starting with Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad, and subsequently Chennai and Kochi. In addition, Hettich is rapidly expanding their franchise model, Hettich Exclusive Stores (HEX) to move even closer to their customers, offering them a true touch-and-feel product experience, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.</p><p>This year, Hettich also inaugurated a new warehouse in Hyderabad, strengthening their logistics network. With strategically located warehouses in each corner of the country, they are ensuring a robust and efficient supply chain.</p><h3><strong>About Hettich:</strong></h3><p>Hettich is a 137-year-old, family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of ‘Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024’ by the Economic Times and the ‘Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025’ by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. It has also been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for fostering an employee-centric culture.</p><p>Hettich’s product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.</p>