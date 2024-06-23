Who is Suraj Revanna? All about Prajwal Revanna's brother accused of sexually assaulting JD(S) worker

He has been arrested for a case where a 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Suraj then alleged that the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

Suraj Revanna's case now has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

H D Revanna on Sunday termed the allegations against his son as a "conspiracy" and said he has faith in God and the judiciary. Not wanting to react to anything, he said he will tell everything when time comes.



(With PTI inputs)