Who is Suraj Revanna? All about Prajwal Revanna's brother accused of sexually assaulting JD(S) worker

Suraj Revanna is a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, physician and brother of suspended MP Prajwal Revanna who was himself arrested on charges of sexually abusing several women.
Suraj is the eighth member of the Gowda family to step into politics.
The 36-year-old Suraj was arrested on Sunday on charges of "unnatural offences" against him. He is the son of Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna and grandson of H D Deve Gowda, former prime minister.
He has been arrested for a case where a 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Suraj then alleged that the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.
Suraj Revanna's case now has been handed over to the CID for further investigation.
Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.
H D Revanna on Sunday termed the allegations against his son as a "conspiracy" and said he has faith in God and the judiciary. Not wanting to react to anything, he said he will tell everything when time comes.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 23 June 2024, 11:47 IST