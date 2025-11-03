Why buy a new car before wedding, can’t you use public transport?: D K Shivakumar to Tejasvi Surya

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday took a swipe at Bangalore South MP L S Tejasvi Surya, questioning why he had applied for a new car before his wedding while publicly urging citizens to avoid car travel. </p>.<p>“He asks people not to travel by car but he had applied for a new car before his wedding. We can release his application if you want. Why did he need a new car? Why can’t he travel by metro or bus as he advocates?” Shivakumar said, speaking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar. </p>.<p>Responding to BJP’s signature campaign against the tunnel road project, the DCM said they should make constructive suggestions rather than indulge in political attacks. </p>.<p>“The tunnel road is not my personal project but a public project. When an underground metro can be built in Bengaluru, why not a tunnel road? We have done all kinds of studies before finalising this project,” he said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar reiterated that he was ready to form a committee under Opposition Leader R Ashoka comprising members of the BJP’s choice to review the tunnel project. </p>.Is Siddaramaiah the CM or is it D K Shivakumar, H D Kumaraswamy seeks to know.<p>“I am not a fool to destroy Lalbagh. I know its history and what areas are being used. The BJP opposes every development project. They even opposed the steel flyover during (then Bengaluru development minister) K J George’s time,” he said. </p>.<p>On expanding the metro and the suburban rail network in Bengaluru, Shivakumar challenged the BJP leaders to get additional funds from the Centre. He also noted that there is “no space” to build a Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) in Bengaluru, claiming a similar experiment in Hubbballi-Dharwad had failed. </p>.<p>“I am not a fool to destroy Lalbagh. I know its history and what areas are being used. The BJP opposes every development project. They even opposed the steel flyover during (then Bengaluru development minister) K J George’s time," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar</p>.<p><strong>‘Admonished in the US’</strong></p><p>Asked about allegations that Shivakumar was threatening Surya and Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy he said, “Why should I threaten them? Ramamurthy is our man. Tejasvi Surya is a big leader. He is a clever politician and that is why he tried to open the emergency door of an aircraft. He was also admonished in the US for trying to meet Donald Trump.”</p>