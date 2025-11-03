Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Why buy a new car before wedding, can’t you use public transport?: D K Shivakumar to Tejasvi Surya

Shivakumar reiterated that he was ready to form a committee under Opposition Leader R Ashoka comprising members of the BJP’s choice to review the tunnel project.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 21:44 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarTejasvi Surya

Follow us on :

Follow Us