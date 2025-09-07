<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar): A wild jumbo was seen chasing a safari vehicle at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district on Saturday evening. The video clipping of the incident has gone viral on social media.</p><p>Wildlife enthusiasts on a safari at Bandipur had a shocking experience when a wild jumbo suddenly resorted to attack the vehicle. However, the alert jeep driver started reversing the vehicle to escape from the attack. The irked elephant chased the vehicle for some distance. Later, it slowed down for a few seconds and then started to chase again. </p><p>Those in the vehicle were in panic and started screaming out of fear. Later, the jumbo moved into the forest.</p>.Karnataka 'voter fraud': Kharge accuses EC of stonewalling crucial information.<p>If the drivers spot any tiger, leopards on the safari range, they inform the other vehicle drivers about the sightings and the place. Due to this, more vehicles reach the spot. At times, the wild elephants lose their patience and resort to attacking the vehicles, according to Forest department officials.</p><p>Wildlife enthusiast Bendaravadi Anand said that the vehicle drivers on the safari stop the vehicles for a long time if they see leopards, wild elephants and other animals, to facilitate them to take pictures and videos. Sometimes, they also scream out of excitement. This affects the normal life of the wild animals, which get irritated and suddenly resort to attacking the vehicles. The Forest department officials should guide the drivers in this regard, he opined.</p>